Diwali 2025: 4 safety precautions you need to observe

Udisha
Diwali is a beautiful festival that celebrates love and light. However, due to the widespread use of fire, it can quickly become dangerous. To ensure a safe and happy Diwali, certain precautions must be taken. Let's have a look!
Wear the right clothes
First and foremost, choose the right clothing. Avoid wearing silk or viscose garments. Wear cotton clothes because they don't catch fire easily and are safer given you will be near fire.
Always keep water handy
Keep water handy at all times. With so much fire used to light diyas and burst crackers, everything is a fire hazard. Keeping a bucket of water or a water hose near you will save you from danger if any.
Opt for legitimate brands
Buy firecrackers from reliable sources so that they don't burst and cause an accident. Buying from lesser known shops or bursting crackers that are damaged can be risky. So, always check before use.
Be mindful around children
If there are little kids around, keep an eye out on them. Kids are often not vary of the dangers that fire can pose so adults must be that much more cautious to prevent any disaster from happening. Keep fire out of their reach and supervise them at all times.