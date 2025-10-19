Dressing for a minimal themed wedding? Don't make these 5 mistakes

Udisha
Don't wear an ornate dress
A minimalist wedding means that you have to keep all of it really simple. When you pick the dress don't go for something very gorgeous, with frills and laces. Too much jazz, and chances are you will outshine the bride. Go for a classic solid colour silk dress instead.
Don't overdo your makeup
Avoid dramatic makeup when going to a minimal-themed wedding. Glittery eyes and blush blindness are big nos. Go for a light make up where your features are highlighted just the right amount.
Avoid a gorgeous hairdo
If you are keeping your dress and makeup simple, make sure your hair gets the memo too. A very gorgeous hairdo with pearl beads or flowers will not go with the minimalist theme. Tie your hair in a neat ponytail or leave it open with soft curls. A messy bun would be perfect too.
No over-accessorising
Accessories can define your whole look. A heavy necklace or shiny earrings can make your otherwise simple look over-the-top gorgeous. So, keep your accessories minimal like everything else. A big earring with no necklace can keep your look simple but classy.
Avoid too many colours
There is nothing more minimal and beautiful than a monochrome look. Wearing too many colours can make you the odd person in the wedding. Wear pastel shades with simple silver jewellery and you will look gorgeous.