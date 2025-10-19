SKAI ISYOURGOD: 4 things to know about the Chinese rapper behind the viral hit Blueprint Supreme

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury

Where does this rapper's name come from?

Chinese hip-hop sensation Chen Xukai's stage name is SKAI ISYOURGOD, where SKAI is a phonetic echo of his Chinese name and ISYOURGOD is a playful way to seem mysterious and fun.

SKAI's fits scream affluence even in simplicity

Huizhou-born Chen is mostly seen in business-casual polo shirt, which is culturally viewed as a quiet badge of prosperity in southern China.

SKAI's raps are absurd and fun

His raps are mundane, yet absurd. One of his lines “I sent a tea set to my uncle,” from his superhit Blueprint Supreme is attention-grabbing just by highlighting the ordinary, in a fun wrap!

SKAI can mix local with the global

This reflects SKAI’s knack for blending the hyper-local with the global. He can fuse Memphis rap and trap’s skittering hi-hats, heavy bass and dark synths with vivid southern Chinese imagery of karaoke rooms and jade ornaments.

