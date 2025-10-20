5 viral songs you'll hear on social media all week

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Sugar on My Tongue by Tyler, the Creator
If you haven't jumped on the trend or watched Kylie Jenner's take on this song, now is the time for you to go check it out.
The Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swift
This song from her recent album Life of a Showgirl spawned a viral TikTok dance trend in October.
Tonight by PinkPantheress
A stylish pop-track whose video and dance clip have been circulating widely.
Timeless (Instrumental) by The Weeknd
This instrumental version is trending for Reels and lifestyle edits, but its not the first time this song is trending.
Romantic Homicide by D4vd
This 2022 track is showing up on a lot of feeds on the Instagram Reels tab this month.