Christmas 2025: 5 European Christmas markets to explore

Subhadrika Sen
The Christkindelsmärik in Strasbourg, France almost dates back to 1570. You will experience hundreds of stalls, Christmas tree, lights and regional food and drinks.
Old-town ambiance, mulled wine, traditional German food like bratwurst and more make the Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany, worth visiting.
Spread across the city, the Christmas markets in Vienna, Austria gives you a glimpse of royalty. Old imperial architecture, wooden chalets, musical performances and local Austrian treats await you.
If you like offbeat experiences, then go to Gdansk, Poland and experience the Christmas markets of this old-town with local delicacies and some curios for everyone.
A Christmas market set in fairy-tale land and if you lucky, there’s snow involved! Check out Tallinn in Estonia for a relaxed stroll among the markets.