Halloween 2025: 6 ghosts from Indian cinema for your costume list

Subhadrika Sen
The ever regal Majulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa played by Vidya Balan. Wear a silk pleated saree, put on heavy jewellery and you are ready. Practice your dance steps!
Live as Shah Rukh Khan for a day if you dress up as Amar from Paheli. Baide or light golden kurta-pyjama and a long golden overcoat with a contrasting belt. Wear some pearl jewels and a stud and you are transformed!
If you love black and smokey eyes then Konkona Sen Sharma from Ek Thi Daayan is your look. Dont forget to braid your hair or attach long hair.
Just wear long flowy red robes and paint your skin and hands in red. Put on a golden crown and you become Hastar from Tumbbad. Carry a box of atta roti as well!
Light make-up, red bindi and completely red saree - that would make you Triptii Dimri's iconic Bulbbul.
Or put on your jeans and mid-lenth kurta with a collared long jacket, sling bag and long braided hair to become Shraddha Kapoor in Stree. Add some silver glitter to your braid!