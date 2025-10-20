What makes a car a supercar?

Udisha
Supercars aren't anything like the regular cars we see on the road. Supercars are basically in between extremely high-end cars used for racing and hypercars. It has top level performance, unique built and can be very fast!
They're produced in limited numbers
Supercars are not manufactured in bulk, but are specially built by expert hands, leading to limited production. These cars are built using specialised aerodynamic body and have high-performing engines of more than 500 horsepower, that no ordinary car has.
They're way pricier
Forget ordinary cars, supercars are more expensive than sports car. With high durability and extreme speed performance, supercars use one in a million, state of the art technology and craftsmanship.
They're a collector's item
Supercars are exclusive and often act as status symbols for collectors. Providing a smooth driving experience, these street-legal cars have taken luxury and comfort to a whole different level.
Not everybody makes it
There are very few companies that produce supercars. Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, McLaren and Bugatti are among the luxury car companies who make supercars that are every car enthusiast's dream.