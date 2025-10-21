4 biggest museum heists in history

Udisha
Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam (2002)
During this heist over two decades ago, two paintings of Vincent Van Gogh were stolen: View of the Sea at Scheveningen and Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen. Thieves broke through a window to steal the paintings which were thankfully recovered from Italy in 2016.
Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston (1990)
In what is considered to be one of the largest heists, two thieves pretended to be the police and stole a total of 13 masterpieces by Vermeer, Rembrandt, Degas and more, worth $500 million. Sadly, none of the paintings have been recovered yet.
National Gallery, Norway (1994)
In this heist, the very popular painting, The Scream by Edvard Munch was stolen and thieves demanded $1 million in ransom. Three months later, the painting was recovered.
Musee d'Art Moderne, Paris (2010)
A thief named Vjeran Tomic climbed up the museum to steal five painting that are missing till date. Often dubbed "Spider Man", Vjeran took painting that included works by Matisse and Modigliani.