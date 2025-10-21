5 creative outlets to boost emotional well-being

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Pottery
It's not only a great way to gain some new skills, but also try your hand at making your own cup that would help fill your creative energy.
Knitting
Its no wonder our grandmothers immersed themselves in this craft for hours; knitting is amazing at boosting creativity and mindfulness.
Painting
You may not be Da Vinci, but trying your hand at some artwork is fun. Its the messy process that's enjoyable.
Scrapbooking
Instead of plain old journalling, try making a scrapbook. Add fun posters, souvenirs from your trips and add polaroids and quotes for a fun, cathartic experience.
Embossing
Embossing is a finishing technique that creates raised patterns on paper, cardboard or other materials. You can create a raised design on one side, for a three-dimensional effect.