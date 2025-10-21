5 creative outlets to boost emotional well-being

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury

Pottery

It's not only a great way to gain some new skills, but also try your hand at making your own cup that would help fill your creative energy.

Pottery | Pinterest

Knitting

Its no wonder our grandmothers immersed themselves in this craft for hours; knitting is amazing at boosting creativity and mindfulness.

Knitting | Pinterest

Painting

You may not be Da Vinci, but trying your hand at some artwork is fun. Its the messy process that's enjoyable.

When did you last try painting? | Pinterest

Scrapbooking

Instead of plain old journalling, try making a scrapbook. Add fun posters, souvenirs from your trips and add polaroids and quotes for a fun, cathartic experience.

Journalling | Pinterest

Embossing

Embossing is a finishing technique that creates raised patterns on paper, cardboard or other materials. You can create a raised design on one side, for a three-dimensional effect.

Embossing | Pinterest
