5 superhero movies that are set to release in 2026

Udisha
Avengers: Doomsday
This much anticipated Marvel Studios superhero movie is scheduled to release on December 18, 2026. This movie will feature Marvel star Robert Downey Jr who returns as villain, Doctor Doom.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Another expected Marvel Studios banger, this film will release on July 31, 2026. This film will see Tom Holland and MJ reprise their roles as Peter Parker and MJ.
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow
A DC superhero movie, it will hit the theatres on June 26, 2026. For the first time, fans will be introduced to Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl, played by actor Milly Alcock.
Clayface
This DC film is set to release on September 11, 2026. A part of the DC Universe's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, Tom Rhys Harries will be the lead star in this body horror film.
The Authority
With no confirmed release date yet, this DC movie is expected to release sometime in 2026. This movie will see several DC superheroes probably including Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl, Swamp Thing, team up to fight White Martians.