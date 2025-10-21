6 candle scents which define the winter mood

Subhadrika Sen
Vanilla is an all season constant. Its soft notes are very calming and helps you ease off the stress.
Be it a candle light dinner with your loved one or a happy brunch with friends, the aroma of cinnamon is always a hit in winters.
If strong scents are your go-to then a rosemary candle will seal the deal.
Looking for a fruity note while you go about your day's business, Orange it is !
For a more natural and foresty scent, you can opt for pine and cedar.
If floral is your favourite then opt for rose scents. Many of them also come in the shape and colours of a rose itself.