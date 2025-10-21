Diwali 2025: 4 ways to reuse candle jars this winter

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury

Diwali candle jars lying around?

Here's what you can do with them instead of chucking them out.

Do you have a lot of candle jars around? | Pinterest

Use it for storage

Once you've cleaned out the wax and wick, use it to store other items like make-up goods, spices, etc.

Use them for storage | Pinterest

Use it for succulents

You can grow little plants in them by adding a layer of stones, a layer of charcoal over it and then succulent soil to grow plants.

Succulents in jar | Pinterest

Make-up brush holder

If you're constantly leaving your make-up brushes around, here's your golden opportunity to store them someplace safe and aesthetic-looking, or even use jars to clean them in soapy water.

Make-up brush holder | Pinterest

Make a cocktail/ mocktail jar

Mason jars are great for storing drinks like cocktails, mocktails or even overnight oats, after you've cleaned them thoroughly of course.

Cocktail jars | Pinterest
