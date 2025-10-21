Diwali 2025: 4 ways to reuse candle jars this winter

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Diwali candle jars lying around?
Here's what you can do with them instead of chucking them out.
Use it for storage
Once you've cleaned out the wax and wick, use it to store other items like make-up goods, spices, etc.
Use it for succulents
You can grow little plants in them by adding a layer of stones, a layer of charcoal over it and then succulent soil to grow plants.
Make-up brush holder
If you're constantly leaving your make-up brushes around, here's your golden opportunity to store them someplace safe and aesthetic-looking, or even use jars to clean them in soapy water.
Make a cocktail/ mocktail jar
Mason jars are great for storing drinks like cocktails, mocktails or even overnight oats, after you've cleaned them thoroughly of course.