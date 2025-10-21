Want to throw a booze-free party? Keep these options handy

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Mixology corner
Have a corner with fresh fruit, herbs, syrups, and sparkling water for guests to invent their own signature drink.
Karaoke
You can miss out on alcohol, but not hot sweaty room of friends singing Adele's Set Fire To The Rain at the top of your lungs.
Munchies and movies
Host a quiet movies-night in pajama party with a whole lot of snacks to keep you and your friends company.
Wear funky clothes themed party
Make this party an opportunity to wear your most outrageous, never-to-be-worn-on-the-streets or those one-wear outfits you cannot wear again.
Crafts and beer (zero-alcohol) party
A whole lot of ginger beer or literally any alcohol-free beer and candle or jewellery-making or painting tote bags arvo party is the right amount of fun for everyone.