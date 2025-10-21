Winter woes: 8 ways to lower your heating bill

Subhadrika Sen
Use thick curtains
Use thick and heavy curtains, preferably covering the whole window, which trap the heat during winter.
Be careful about leaks
Fix all pipe and window leaks so that cold air cannot enter, and you don't have to switch on the heater more often.
Keep doors closed
Keep doors and windows closed of any unused rooms in the house.
Pay attention to the fireplace
Keep the fireplace draft blocked when not in use, as it can be the entrance point of cold drafts of air.
Focus on individual spaces
Use heaters for the rooms where you are present and not the entire house.
Insulation is key
Make sure that your rooms are well-insulated
Use automated thermostats
Use an automated thermostat where the temperature can be controlled.
Servicing is important
Maintain and service all your heating devices so that they give the best performance and function without faults, which are often the cause of a rise in the heating bills.