4 reasons you can't skip sunscreen even if your makeup has SPF

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Makeup may not have enough SPF
The primary purpose of sunscreen is to protect you from the harmful UV rays of the sun which may cause cancer. Can make-up offer the same protection? Opaque makeup, such as foundation and powder, may have some SPF, though not nearly as much as a regular sunscreen.
Makeup may not be enough
The makeup you have on, even if it has a minimum of SPF 30, may not be enough of an amount for full protection. Too much of makeup may not be appropriate as it makes you look cakey.
Makeup SPF usually protects only from UVB, not UVA
Many makeup products focus on SPF (which blocks UVB, the “burning” rays) but don’t provide broad-spectrum protection against UVA rays, which cause premature ageing and skin damage.
Makeup cannot protect you from other environmental elements
A proper sunscreen forms a barrier between your skin and harmful environmental stressors, but makeup cannot protect you from pollutants or blue light.