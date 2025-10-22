Halloween 2025: 5 elements for your charcuterie board

Subhadrika Sen
Take a whole blob of burrata cheese, insert a stem to make it look like a pumpkin and paint it with edible food colours like black with silver dust, orange or red.
Make cheese biscuits or cheese cookies. Bake them in different Halloween motifs and give them a icy outline in black or orange.
Take boiled plain or spicy sausage and wrap it with ham. Place a cut olive and almond on top for the nail effect. Add some red food colouring to make it look slighlty bloody.
Bake cupcakes of your choice and top them up with cream icing of your choice with Halloween toppers.
Make oat cookies or health bars in oval shape and simply paint eyes and mouth on it.