Worried about splitting a bill with friends? 4 ways to do it fairly

Dutch it

Splitting the bill isn't the easiest of topics to discuss, given the difficulty people feel talking about money. The Danish way of splitting bills is fairly good, since it preserves intimacy without forcing someone to pay more than their fair share. You only pay for what you eat and drink.

Use apps to calculate

Use a bill splitting app, for example Venmo, to ensure that prices are divided up equally.

Pay in rotation

Pay for a meal that you've invited everyone else to, and let them pay for other meals they organise. Instead of splitting every single time, each person pays per meal. It works best for two people, as adding more complicate the pay equation (and adds up in expenses).

Split equally

You can split the bill equally, but its not right in all contexts. Given the cost of living, two people going out may have different budgets allocated for spending and they may choose to spend it differently based on their incomes as well. But hey, if it works, it works.

