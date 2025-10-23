5 dances which can help in weight loss

Udisha
Zumba
A growing favourite across all age groups, Zumba helps you stay active and burn calories. Aimed specifically at fitness, Zumba was founded in 2001 and combines Latin-inspired dance with aerobic activities.
Belly dance
While this dance can help you burn loads of calories and lose weight, especially in the belly region, this is not at all an easy dance form. It requires talent, practice, and certain techniques that are not easy to master.
Salsa
A beautiful dance form, this dance is extremely useful if weight loss is the target. This dance form usually requires a partner and makes your body very flexible.
Hip hop
A fast-paced, high-energy dance form, hip-hop is a street style dance that helps burn calories, resulting in a toned body. While hip-hop might not be easy for older people, it is an excellent way to lose weight while learning some cool moves.
Ballet
While it is relatively slow-paced, ballet requires a lot of body strength and hard work that are useful for losing weight. Ballet strengthens muscles and improves core strength, giving you a stronger physique.