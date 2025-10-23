5 things you should know about active ingredients in skincare

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Retinoids (Vitamin A)
Sources of Vitamin A reduce acne and wrinkles. They include compounds like retinol and tretinoin which speed up skin cell turnover and stimulate collagen production.
Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid)
This is a powerful antioxidant that helps brighten the complexion and evens out skin tone, and protect against environmental damage.
Hyaluronic Acid
For intensive hydration and a plump appearance, this is the active ingredient you require.
Niacinamide (Vitamin B3)
A versatile ingredient, found both in certain products and food sources, serves multiple functions. From treating inflammation and redness to regulating oil production and minimising the appearance of pores, it does it all.
Alpha and Beta Hydroxy Acids (AHAs and BHAs)
These are skin exfoliants, found in a variety of skin products like toners, cleansers, scrubs, peels and more.