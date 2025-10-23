6 foods which are rich in niacin

What is niacin?

Niacin is also known as vitamin B3. This micronutrient is essential for proper functioning of your nervous system, metabolism and antioxidant protection.

Salmon

One cooked 85-gram fillet of wild Atlantic salmon packs 53% of the recommended daily amount for men as opposed to 61% for women.

Chicken breast

Chicken is rich in Vitamin B3 (niacin), especially the breast portion. the same amount of boneless, skinless chicken thighs contain only half the amount of niacin found in chicken breast.

Whole grains

Although not as optimal as its non-vegetarian counterparts, you still get 30% of the niacin in grains for absorption.

Pork

Pork tenderloin or lean pork chops are great sources of vitamin B3.

Mushrooms

This is one of the best vegetable sources of niacin, as it provides 2.5 mg every 70 grams. That’s 15% and 18% of the recommended amount for men and women respectively.

Tuna

This is an excellent source of niacin, or vitamin B3, for pescatarians, aka those who eat fish but not other meat sources.

