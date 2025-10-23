Cooking hacks: 7 ways to deglaze your pan

Subhadrika Sen
For gravies and sauces, the most go-to way to deglaze is a few spoonfuls of meat or vegetable stock for a mild flavour.
If you dont want deglazing to make any changes to the existing flavours, then you can add water to thicken or lighten the gravy.
To top up with a hint of freshness and acidic punch, any citrus juice like lime, lemon, or orange works wonders.
Balsamic, apple cider or regular vinegar can give you the sour-profile you might be looking for.
For depth in flavour and an acidic punch use wine- red wine for red meats and white wine for seafood and poultry.
To add slightly malt flavouring, especially to your meat and sausages, beer is your go-to ingredient.
To add richness to the gravy and slightly smokey flavours, you can add spirits like bourbon or brandy. Adding alcohol to direct fire dishes can sometimes cause the pan to catch fire, so be careful or work under experts.