Here are 5 most famous dolls in history

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Barbie
Perhaps the most popular doll in history, Barbie and her male counterpart Ken, the doll was created as an adult-sized representation for children's toys and it became a massive success and cultural icon.
Cabbage Patch Kids
Inspired by the Little People soft sculptured dolls, Cabbage Patch Kids came into being in 1982 and acquired by Mattel in 1994.
Raggedy Ann and Andy
The Raggedy Ann character was created by Johnny Gruelle in the early 20th century, and then made available to the public as a book character, leading to its widespread popularity.
American Girl
Associated with different periods in American history, American Girl (often shortened to AG) had three dolls at its onset. For those growing up in 1990s and 2000s, these dolls had girls questioning who they identified with, much like characters from shows like Sex and the City.
Madame Alexander dolls
One of those mass-produced dolls inspired by living people, Madame Alexander created the first doll based on a licensed character – Scarlett O'Hara from the book and movie Gone with the Wind.