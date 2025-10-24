6 injuries you should not ignore

Udisha
Head injury
No matter how little, if you have hurt your head at some point, you should definitely get it checked. If ignored, head injuries can lead to lifelong complications even if you don't have symptoms. So, get a head scan done no matter what.
Cuts
If you have cut yourself by some sharp material and have bled, get a tetanus shot. Unknown objects like rusted iron can cause severe infections if they enter the body.
Bone fracture or breakage
It is often difficult to understand after a bone injury, that whether your bones have broken or fractured. Either way, correct treatment is key to proper healing, otherwise you will end up with deformities and damage to the nervous system.
Burns
Deep burns, if not treated professionally, can lead to tissue damage and scarring. It is always suggested that you do not treat burns at home, especially if they are large or deep.
Eye injury
If you have ever scratched or poked your eye accidentally, get it checked. Injuries to the eye should never be ignored, for it can be damaging for your cornea or even retina and can impact your eyesight.
Persistent sprains
If you feel discomfort in your joint muscles that feel like sprains, and if that pain is persistent, do not ignore. Get an x-ray done and go to a doctor for it can even be osteoarthritis which needs proper medication to prevent further complications.