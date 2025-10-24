Coffee stains? 5 ways to easily remove them

Subhadrika Sen
If it’s fresh, overturn the fabric and hold it under cold water. This helps in flushing out most of the colour before it stains the fabric.
Sprinkle salt over stain and squeeze lemon juice. Let it sit for 10 minutes. The salt is a moisture absorbent while acids in lemon neutralize the pigments.
Take a tablespoon of baking soda and add water to make a paste. Apply it on the stain and it lets magic begin.
Mix 1 tbsp dish washing liquid, 1 tbsp white vinegar and 2 cups of water and dab it over the stain with a cloth. For carpets, use a white vinegar solution instead.
If the fabric is very delicate or the stain too dark, take it immediately to professional dry cleaners.