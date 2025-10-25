4 fruits that must be on your winter diet

Subhadrika Sen
Oranges and winter are a combination you cannot forget! Packed with Vitamin C it strengthens your immune system. Throw them in salad, drink them as juice or just peel and pop them in your mouth.
Full of fibre and antioxidants for your digestion and heart health, juicy apples are a must. Slice and eat them, bake into delicious pies and desserts or add to breakfast jars and bars.
With vitamins, magnesium and potassium content, bananas are important to handle our winter blues. Just peel and eat it, turn them into a smoothie, or lay them over healthy toasts for breakfast.
Kiwi is known to boost immunity and help in digestion with Vitamin C and K and additional fibres. Cut them in slices and put over toast, add to salads or just simply eat them.