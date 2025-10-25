4 grocery shopping hacks that can save you money

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Always shop with a list
Have a plan. Keep a budget ready. You'll thank yourself later.
Don't shop when you're hungry
Shopping when you're starving only means your eyes are going to waver around items which will fuel you immediately, like chips, ice-cream and those crunchy wafers. This means, grocery shopping after an intensive workout is a big no-no.
Opt for frozen where possible
Not only are they cheaper, but frozen food, like seafood, veggies, are often frozen immediately they're caught or harvested. They retain flavour and nutrients a lot better than fresh items.
Go shopping alone
Shopping with your partner and/or children may mean more items getting dropped into the basket with or without your consent and added expenses.