4 grocery shopping hacks that can save you money

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury

Always shop with a list

Have a plan. Keep a budget ready. You'll thank yourself later.

Always shop with a list | Pinterest

Don't shop when you're hungry

Shopping when you're starving only means your eyes are going to waver around items which will fuel you immediately, like chips, ice-cream and those crunchy wafers. This means, grocery shopping after an intensive workout is a big no-no.

Don't shop when you're hungry | Pinterest

Opt for frozen where possible

Not only are they cheaper, but frozen food, like seafood, veggies, are often frozen immediately they're caught or harvested. They retain flavour and nutrients a lot better than fresh items.

Opt for frozen food where possible | Pinterest

Go shopping alone

Shopping with your partner and/or children may mean more items getting dropped into the basket with or without your consent and added expenses.

Go shopping alone | Pinterest
Indulge Kolkata
Click here