4 things to know about the NBA gambling, betting scandal

Udisha
The recent NBA gambling scandal has shocked the world of basketball with many current and former players being accused of being connected criminal betting networks and mafia gambling rings.
Chauncey Billups, head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers along with a Basketball Hall of Fame coach have been among the high-profile arrests, alleged to have ties with organised crime families.
Terry Rozier, a guard for the Miami Heat has also been detained, intensifying the ongoing NBA scandal. He, however, was detained for an illegal sports betting ring.
Damon Jones, a former NBA player and assistant coach has also been arrested for being involved in an underground poker operation, and has been charged with wire fraud and conspiracy among other offences.