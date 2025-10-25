5 Hardik Pandya controversies you may have forgotten about

Udisha
In 2019, on Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan, Hardik Pandya crassly talked about his sexual life while also making sexist and racist remarks. He was widely criticised for his remarks.
In 2024, Hardik Pandya and his brother, Krunal Pandya filed a fraud complaint against Vaibhav Pandya, his stepbrother alleging that he diverted crores of money from their family business. This news grabbed attention as Hardik found himself in another controversy.
In 2021, Hardik Pandya was actually detained in Dubai by custom officers because the officers had seized two luxury watches worth ₹5 crore. Hardik had dismissed the reports and said that he had not been detained, but had gone up to the customs himself to pay duty for the items.
In 2022 he was seen angrily cussing at his Gujarat Titans teammate, Mohammed Shami during an IPL match. Shami, a senior to Hardik Pandya was being talked down and fans did not like it.
During another IPL moment in 2024, Pandya faced intense criticism for disrespecting a senior yet again when he seemed to have shoved Lasith Malinga, Mumbai Indian's bowling coach during the post-match handshake.