5 things to know about Dilara Fındıkoğlu, Kim Kardashian's favourite new designer

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Ethnicity
Dilara is a Turkish fashion designer who moved to London on her own to study fashion design at Central Saint Martins at the age of 19.
Guerilla show
While still at CSM, Dilara was rejected from the official graduate show, which led her to organise her own “guerilla” show for fellow students excluded from the main event.
Mentors
Dilara worked/interned with well-known names: during her studies she worked for Jeremy Scott, Mary Katrantzou, and interned at Maison KiMargiela under John Galliano. She cited John as her mentor.
Kim in Dilara outfits
Kim Kardashian, who is currently promoting Ryan Murphy’s upcoming legal drama All’s Fair, attended the film’s London premiere wearing a skintight leather corset dress from London-based designer Dilara Findikoglu’s Spring/Summer 2026 “Cage of Innocence” collection.
Dilara's style
Dilara's style is bold and has a distinctive aesthetic makes her a go-to for high-visibility appearances (which suits someone like Kim).