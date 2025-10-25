The correct reading order of the Slough House series, the books behind Slow Horses

Udisha
Mick Herron's Slough House book series revolves around MI5 agents of ill repute. The book series had been adapted into a very popular series called Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman as the lead, Jackson Lamb.
If you have watched the show that debuted back in 2022, it is time to read the books in correct order.
With nine books in total, the Slough House book series was first published in 2010, with the latest book being out in 2025.
Interspersed with the main book series, are a few novellas that form a part of Slough House. They are: The List (2015), The Marylebone Drop (2018), The Catch (2020), The Last Dead Letter (2020) and Standing by the Wall (2022)
The correct order to read the 9-book Slough House series is:
Slow Horses (2010)
Dead Lions (2013)
Real Tigers (2016)
Spook Street (2017)
London Rules (2018)
Joe Country (2019)
Slough House (2021)
Bad Actors (2022)
Clown Town (2025)