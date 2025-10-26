5 cozy winter desserts you can explore

Udisha
Sticky Toffee Pudding
An extremely popular dish, this is a winter favourite and the thick toffee sauce is the star. Quite sweet, the butterscotch flavoured sponge cake gives you the perfect winter warmth.
Nolen Gur Sandesh
If you are in India, gur or date jaggery is your best friend during winter. In West Bengal, a special kind of jaggery called nolen gur adorns all sweets, turning them into a heavenly delicacy. A must have during winters, nolen gur sandesh can make an ordinary winter day extraordinary.
Chocolate Lava Cake
You can never go wrong with chocolate lava cake. The molten chocolate with every bite of cake is all you need during winter. If you are not feeling cold, pair it up with some vanilla ice cream.
Gajar Ka Halwa
Another Indian staple during winters, who knew carrots have so much potential? The smell of ghee and the sublime flavour of khoya is the perfect sweet dish you can have during winter.
Apple Pie
The crunch of the crust, sweetness of the sauce and the saltiness of the apple comes together to form a sweet delicacy for all seasons. However, it is the perfect dessert after a scrumptious winter meal.