5 skincare essentials for acne-prone skin

Udisha
Face wash
If you have an acne-prone skin, the first thing you need to do is follow a proper skincare routine everyday. Start with a salicylic acid infused face wash to clean your face.
Exfoliant
Using exfoliants once or twice a week to clean and unclog pores and clear out the dead skin cells is extremely important to have an acne free skin.
Serum
Using a serum helps lock in moisture and improve your skin health. Serums infused with salicylic acid, tree tea oil or niacinamide will not only help lessen acne over time but also fade them.
Moisturiser
Moisturising is key to prevent acne. Hydration is important because dry skin is a breeding ground for acne and pimples. So, choose a lightweight moisturiser so that it does not make you sweat, which again, is bad for acne.
Sunscreen
Sunscreen is a must! Acne prone skin is sensitive, and unprotected exposure to the sun is dangerous for the skin.