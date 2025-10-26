5 winter essentials to stock up on

Udisha
Warm clothes
Make sure all your warm clothes including jackets, sweaters and coats are clean and ready to wear during winter. Always keep a warm scarf all stole handy, along with socks and winter caps.
Moisturiser
Hydration is a must during winters and your skin will require extra care during this season. Hence, apply heavy moisturisers so that the skin stays hydrated for long hours.
Thermos
Hot coffee and tea are saviours during winters. Always carry a thermos or a thermal coffee so that your drinks stay hot throughout the day and you can have you hot coffee on the go.
Cold medicines
While winters may be fun, it brings a lot of cold-related issues and keeping medicines ready is very important. Keep some cough syrups, vitamin-c and other winter medicines that can help you recover quicker.
Room heater
If the temperature in your area goes below 10°C, chances are you will need a room heater. In that case, take it out of the storage and check if it working properly before the cold winds of winter start blowing.