6 mistakes you're making with salt

Udisha
We tend to generalise salt, whereas there are different types of salt for varied purposes. While we tend to use table salt for everything in our homes, there are two other types of salt including kosher and seal salt.
You must be very careful with how to store salt because if it comes in contact with water, it will get watery and unfit for use.
When using salt during cooking, remember to add it gradually instead of adding the entire amount of salt at once. Adding salt throughout the cooking process helps enhance the taste of the food.
If you are boiling pasta, add some salt to the water to enhance the flavour. In fact, it is a key process when making food that involves starch, it brings out the hidden elements and prevents the food from getting bland.
While salt may seem to be a must for every dish, it is not really needed for everything you cook. There are a whole range of sauces and spices that add the salt factor to a dish.
Adding salt to a dish after it has been cooked, is a risky move. Raw salt does not taste the same as the one which has been added while cooking and it can totally throw off the balance.