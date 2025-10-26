Got a sore throat? 5 teas that can help

Ujjainee Roy
Ginger tea
Ginger tea contains powerful anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial compounds (like gingerol) that help reduce throat swelling and fight infections. Boil a few slices of fresh ginger in water for 5–7 minutes. Strain and add honey and lemon for extra relief.
Chamomile tea
Chamomile has natural anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and mild pain-relieving properties. It can also help you sleep better, which supports healing. Inhale the steam while it brews, the vapours can help ease congestion.
Honey-lemon tea
Honey coats the throat and has antibacterial effects, while lemon’s vitamin C supports immunity and cuts through mucus. Stir 1 tsp honey and a squeeze of lemon juice into warm (not boiling) water or mild green tea.
Licorice root tea
Licorice root has demulcent properties it forms a soothing film over the throat lining, reducing irritation. It’s also an age-old Ayurvedic remedy for coughs and throat pain. Avoid this if you have high blood pressure or heart issues, as licorice can raise sodium retention.
Tulsi (holy basil) tea
Tulsi is rich in eugenol and antioxidants that combat infection, ease inflammation, and calm the throat. It also supports overall respiratory health. Boil a handful of tulsi leaves in water for 5 minutes; strain and sip warm. Add honey if desired.