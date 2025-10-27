6 indoor hobbies to take up this winter

Subhadrika Sen
Start wiriting a diary or keep yourself engaged with journaling on different topics.
Start making candles. They are the pefrect gift or decor items for the season.
Put your oven to use. start baking desserts and experimenting with them. You can make home-made baked bundles of joys for gifting.
Attend your indoor plants or start creating an indoor garden.
Learn a new language as you also have online class facilities these days.
Try your hands at making music by learning a new instrument or brushing up your existing skills.