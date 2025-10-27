Overripe apples? 6 things you can make out of them

Subhadrika Sen
Straight away put our overripe apples in a blender and make yourself a healthy, hydrating apple smoothie.
Cut them into thin slices or grate them; put them inside an air fryer and you binge-watching companion - apple chips - is ready.
Make apple sauce or apple jam that are perfect breakfast accompaniments.
Apples can be roasted with meat and provides that much required sweetness.
Make apple muffins and dust them with icing sugar, for desserts.
If the apples are beyond consumption, then place them in the organic compost pile.