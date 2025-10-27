RIP Satish Shah: 5 best Indravadan Sarabhai moments

Udisha
Main mard hoon!
One of the most iconic one-liners by Indravadan Sarabhai on the show, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, was when he proclaimed "I am a man" whenever he was asked to do something. In reply, his wife, Maya would shut him down with funnier retorts such as, "Ye complaint tumhe apni mummy se karni chahiye thi" (you should have complained about this to your mother).
Maya's birthday cake
When Indravadan saw preparations to bake a cake at home, he asked, "Kis khushi mein?" (What's the joyous occasion?). When Maya tells her that it is because it's her birthday, he asks again with further emphasis, "Maine puchha kis khushi mein?".
Making fun of Maya's antics
Maya is obsessed with the high-society life and a major part of the show's comedy drives from there. Indravadan constantly makes funs of Maya's delusional ideals, making the audience heartily laugh. When Maya bought an expensive saree he told her, "Maya, tumhari saree itna mahanga hai ki usko dekhkar mujhe gareebi yaad aa gayi" (Maya, your saree is so expensive that it reminded me of poverty).
Hawa kha raha hoon
When Sahil asks Indravadan what he is doing, he mocking replies that he is taking in ('eating') air. Sahil innocently asks, where exactly is the wind. Indravadan, in his classic sass replies, "Main kha gaya! Toh kahan se hogi?" (I've eaten it all up, how can you find it?)
Rosesh's poetry
When Rosesh recited a piece of self-written poetry to Indravadan, in a witty response, he said, "Mere bete, tumhari poetry sunke mujhe rona aa gaya. Sach mein" (My son, your poetry made me tear up. Truly). Needless to say, this double meaning sentence was meant more as an insult than a compliment.