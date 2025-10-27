RIP Satish Shah: 5 best Indravadan Sarabhai moments

Main mard hoon!

One of the most iconic one-liners by Indravadan Sarabhai on the show, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, was when he proclaimed "I am a man" whenever he was asked to do something. In reply, his wife, Maya would shut him down with funnier retorts such as, "Ye complaint tumhe apni mummy se karni chahiye thi" (you should have complained about this to your mother).