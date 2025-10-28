4 things you should avoid consuming if you have oily skin

Udisha
Fried Food
Suffering from oily skin? Avoid fried food as much as possible. Fried food such as french fries, fritters or other oily meals, leads to deposition of trans-fat, which worsens oily skin problems and leads to breakouts.
Red Meat
Red meat like mutton, lamb, pork are huge red flags if you have oily skin. The saturated fat in red meat causes inflammation and consequently leads to increased production of oil in the body.
Salty Food
Excessive salt intake leads to dehydration which triggers the body to secrete more fluids. This often makes your oily skin problems worse. So, avoid food that has added salt such as chips, salted nuts and similar food products.
Dairy Products
Pimples and other acne-related issues are often caused due to intake of products such as milk, cheese, paneer, butter and more. Dairy products boost certain hormones and stimulate oil production in the body. So, definitely keep a check on your dairy consumption.