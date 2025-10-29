4 winter soup recipes to cherish this season

Subhadrika Sen
Tomato Basil
Saute garlic and onion. Add tomato and cook like they are soft. Simmer after adding broth for 10 min. Blend well. Stir basil and cream until done.
Potato and Leek
Melt butter in pot and add leeks until cooked. Add potatoes and broth. Bring to a boil and simmer till tender. Add milk or cream to get right texture and consistency.
Carrot and ginger
Saute onion. Add carrots and ginger and cook. Pour stock, bring to boil and simmer for 20 min. Blend. Add some coconut milk, salt and pepper before serving warm.
Sweet Corn and Spinach
Saute onion and garlic. Add corn and broth and simmer for 10 min. Add spinach and cook. Stir cornstarch slurry and wait till it thickens. Add soya sauce, salt and pepper to finish off.