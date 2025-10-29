5 things to know about Alba Baptista

Team Indulge
She has Portuguese roots
Alba Baptista was born in Lisbon, Portugal, and began acting in her home country before gaining international fame. She is fluent in multiple languages, including Portuguese, English, German, French, and Spanish.
Breakout role
Alba rose to global recognition for her lead role as Ava Silva in Netflix’s fantasy series Warrior Nun (2020–2022), where she played a young woman resurrected by a divine artefact.
She has a super famous husband
Alba is married to Hollywood actor Chris Evans, best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The couple tied the knot in 2023 and welcomed their first child last week
Humanitarian side
Beyond acting, Alba is known for her humanitarian work; she has supported causes like education and refugee aid, notably volunteering at a refugee camp in Cambodia during her teens.
They live in Massachusetts, USA
Chris and Alba reportedly own a home near Evans’s hometown of Sudbury, Massachusetts, and they spend most of their time in Massachusetts. Earlier this year, Chris put his Hollywood Hills on sale as he wanted to move to the east coast.