5 tourist spots in India that you should avoid in winter

Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh
Rohtang Pass, one of the most famous and beautiful tourist spots in India experiences heavy snowfall and severe snowfall. The spot shuts down to tourists by the end of November and does not open until May.
Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir
Ladakh, though picturesque all around the year, should be avoided during winters, specifically the months of November to February due to heavy snowfall that makes smooth tourist experience impossible.
Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh
Popularly known as the "Icebox of India", temperature at Sela Pass goes as low as -15 degrees Celsius in winters which is not really tourist-friendly. Often, the roads also get closed due to rainfall.
Spiti, Himachal Pradesh
Located at a height of 2745 meters, Spiti is a popular tourist destination but the dip in temperature and harsh winter conditions make it unsuitable for tourists during the winter months.
Siachen Glacier
The coldest place in India, being located in the Line of Control between India and Pakistan, this is also the highest battle ground in the world. While only parts of the glacier are open to tourists, it should definitely be avoided in the winters, when temperatures decline to -60 degrees celsius.