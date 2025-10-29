Halloween 2025: 5 folklore-based Indian horror films you can binge on

Udisha
Pari (2018)
Anushka Sharma plays Rukhsana in this horror film, a victim of abuse seemingly possessed by a demon. The movie revolves around the folklore of the malicious and demonic jinn Ifrit found in Islamic mythology. The film also draws from the Auladhchakra, a satanic cult in Bangladesh.
Tumbbad (2018)
One of the best Indian horror films in recent times, this movie has a powerful folklore foregrounding which drives the entire film. Although fictional, the demon god Hastar forms the basis of the film, Hastar, who was greedy for wealth, had been cursed to be erased from the memory of gods by the Goddess of Prosperity. To break the curse, a Brahmin family in the village of Tumbbad worshipped him secretly.
Stree (2018)
A horror film with a humorous twist, this popular film is about a female ghost named "stree" who seduces and lures men by imitating voices of their loved ones only so that she can abduct them. According to folklore in the film, the men are nowhere to be found and only their clothes are left behind.
Bulbbul (2020)
This is not just any horror film, it is one that challenges the inherent patriarchy of the Indian society by subverting the misogynistic trope of the "chudail", a type of female ghost believed to have died tragically. Based in rural Bengal, the film uses the symbol of the chudail to speak of the unspeakable oppression women face in the society.
Kantara (2022)
This film brings mythology and horror together and is about a local ritualistic dance, Bhoota Kola in Karnataka where devotees worship local spirits known as Daivas. Labelled as a folk horror movie, Kantara navigates the conflict between human and nature.