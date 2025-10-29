Halloween 2025: 5 folklore-based Indian horror films you can binge on

Tumbbad (2018)

One of the best Indian horror films in recent times, this movie has a powerful folklore foregrounding which drives the entire film. Although fictional, the demon god Hastar forms the basis of the film, Hastar, who was greedy for wealth, had been cursed to be erased from the memory of gods by the Goddess of Prosperity. To break the curse, a Brahmin family in the village of Tumbbad worshipped him secretly.