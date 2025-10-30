5 things that will help you make your Halloween drinks spookier

Udisha
Dry ice
Dry ice will help you achieve the ultimate spooky effect. Dry ice is basically solid carbon dioxide and when some warm water is added to it, it creates a smoky, fog like effect. Add some dry ice to your Halloween drink for the added drama.
Bloody Mary with a twist
Bloody Mary itself is a spooky drink but you can make it spookier by serving them in skull-shaped glasses instead of regular ones. Make some of the red drink spill outside the glass to resemble oozing blood.
Scary martini
Instead of adding plain olives to your martinis, make edible eyeballs and drop them into the drinks for the spookiest effect. To make the eyeball, insert black olives into lychee fruits to look like an eyeball. It will not only be perfect for Halloween, but will also add a wonderful flavour.
Cobweb drinks
Heat up chunks of marshmallow and carve out spider webs once they have melted. Add it to the glass rim or on top of your drink for the perfect scary drink.
Keep it classic
For the classic Halloween effect, carve out mini pumpkins as toppers for your drink: preferably screwdriver, or any other orange-based drink. If you can't make the mini pumpkins at home, most shops sell pumpkin candies that can easily go with your drink.