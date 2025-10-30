6 eating hacks to make portion control easier

Subhadrika Sen
Small plates: If the plate is smaller, automatically how much you pick up in it becomes lesser than what you regularly eat.
Pre-pack portions: Divide snacks or fruits into small zip-lock bags.
Meal in compartments: Try using a bento-like box to sort your meals. It inlcudes proteins, veggies and even desserts in the right portions.
On a plate: Place your food on a plate and eat. Eating straight from packets or delivery containers make you eat more than required.
Water dilemma: Drink a glass 15-30 minutes before your meal. It reduces hunger pangs and prevents over-eating.
Mindful eating: Look at what you are eating. Eat it slowly and chew well so that the mind registers what is going inside the body.