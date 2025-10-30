6 ways to heat food without a microwave oven

Subhadrika Sen
For baked dishes, pizza, roasted vegetables and bread, you can opt for a toaster oven. Plae the food wrapped lightly in foil and heat it.
The easiest way to reheat food is to place it on top of the stove. Sprinkle some water on the pan for added steam which makes the process faster.
For rice or dumplings, place them on a steamer and heat for 5-10 minutes.
For any food that you want crisp, use an air-fryer.
Place your food on the skillet. Sprinkle some water and cover with lid. Let the food heat up in 5-10 minutes.
Think beyond melting chocolate, the double boiler method is used to heat up curries, sauces, mashed veggies and some kinds of desserts.