Dia de los Muertos: 5 things to know about the Mexican Day of the Dead

Udisha
Dia de los Muertos or the Mexican Day of the Dead is nothing like Halloween so don't get confused. It is a day celebrated by Mexicans to pay respect to the family members who have passed. Mexicans deck up in make up and costume and the cities and towns engage in singing and dancing to celebrate their dear beloveds.
Dia de los Muertos is celebrated on November 1 and 2 every year, known as the All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day respectively, according to the Catholic calendar. The celebration goes back several thousand years when the Aztec, Toltec and Nahua clans lived. They thought mourning the deceased was a sign of disrespect, so life must be celebrated instead.
Recognised by the UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, this festival is incomplete without certain symbols or decorations. Ofrenda, or a centerpiece is built in homes and in the cemetries to welcome the dead back to the mortal realm. These altars are decorated with marigold flowers and copal incense sticks.
Papel picado (thin papers cut into designs) and calavera (skulls) are central symbols of Dia de los Muertos. While the papel picado adorn the streets and help the cities and towns deck up for the celebration, the calavera is found everywhere: from decorative pieces to carved out sugar candies.
Food and costume is a must for the celebration. Pan de muerto, a bread sprinkled with sugar is a staple during Dia de los Muertos. It is often topped with decorations representing bones. Additionally, people dress up in bright colours while many resemble La Catrina, who has inspired the sugar skull makeup.