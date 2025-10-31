Halloween 2025: 4 make-up ideas you can try

Udisha
Keep it simple!
Halloween is all about looking goth and scary. While you can go the extra mile and paint your face to match your favourite spooky character, keeping it classy can never go out of fashion. For a simple yet Halloween worthy look, go for bold eyes with smudged kohl, dark eyeshadow and thick eyeliners. Apply a dark red or brown lipstick to amplify the effect.
Spider web
If you want to go for a spookier look, extend you eyeliner and draw a spider web next to one of your eyes. Pair it up with dark lipstick and some glitter, and you will define Halloween chic.
Make it bloody
Want to add a bit of fake blood to the mix? Take red lipstick and draw blood stains from the corner of your eyes and sides of your lips. Remember to put on a pale foundation during the base, and you will surely scare everyone.
Angel and demon
If you have the time and skills, go for a angel-demon look. Half of the face should be white and red, to represent the angel and the other half, black and red for the devil. You will need a lot of face paint to make it work, but you will definitely steal the show.