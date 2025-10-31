Halloween 2025: 6 songs you should add to your spooky playlist

Udisha
Thriller by Michael Jackson
Released in 1982, this classic rock song will definitely give you the chills. The song begins with a sense of the evil: "It's close to midnight/Something evil's lurking in the dark"
Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jr
A very popular song during Halloween season, this song was the theme of the 1984 film, Ghostbusters and is a fun song you can definitely vibe to during your Halloween party.
Monster Mash by Bobby "Boris" Pickett
Another Halloween staple, this children's Halloween music is about different kinds of monsters: zombies, ghouls and vampires, dancing to the monster mash all of a sudden. Billboard had ranked this song as the "Biggest Halloween Song of All Time".
This Is Halloween by Danny Elfman
With a more modern twist, this song totally sets the mood for Halloween. Written for the 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas, it has the perfect spooky vibes as the lyrics read, "This is Halloween, everybody make a scene/Trick or treat 'til the neighbours gonna die of fright"
Bury a Friend by Billie Eilish
It may not be your typical Halloween song, but it definitely deserves a place in your spooky playlist. Written from the perspective of a monster that resides under Billie's bed, this song is about how the monster actually resides in us.
Disturbia by Rihanna
This song is meant to unsettle you. With a spooky atmosphere in both the song and the music video, this song has actually become a Halloween favourite because of its dark themes. The song deals with the ghosts of anxiety and delusion that live in our minds.