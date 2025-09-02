5 autumn rom-coms you will 'fall' in love with

Udisha
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
If you are thinking autumn and rom-coms, you must think of this film. The movie captures autumn in all its elegance as the season forms a backdrop to the plot of the movie.
Practical Magic (1998)
This is not an ordinary rom-com, but brings together the spookiness of witchcraft and coziness of romance, making it an ideal watch for autumn.
Falling for Vermont (2017)
Set against beautiful autumnal foliage, the movie revolves around a 'Fall Fest' in Vermont. The movie captures the warmth and aesthetics of autumn in a small town.
You've Got Mail (1998)
As two rival bookstore owners fall in love, the movie treats the audience with the quintessential autumnal aesthetics as golden leaves bring out the romance in New York city.
Autumn in New York (2000)
The title of the movie tells you that autumn is here. Set in the backdrop of fall in New York, this rom-com is about a love story with the melancholic weight of terminal illness.